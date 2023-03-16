Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has paid homage to Owls legend, Don Megson, following his passing this week.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the former Wednesday captain had ‘passed peacefully’ at the age of 86, with many Wednesdayites taking to social media to express their condolences for the long-serving left back who dedicated the bulk of his career to representing the Owls.

Moore, who knows Gary Megson well having worked under him during his play days, offered his tribute to the club icon – offering his sympathies to the family.

“With his son, Gary, my former manager - and somebody I’m very much in touch with - there’s always been a connection with the family,” Moore said of when asked about Megson’s passing. “It’s sad news, real sad news about a club legend. Heartfelt condolences on behalf of myself and everyone at the football club, because he was a true legend and a wonderful servant.”

The Owls boss went on to say that his loss was being felt around the club given his importance to the community, and spoke of how the Megson family played a role in his own journey to Hillsborough.

He went on to say, “He’s a legend in terms of games - nearly a record number of appearances - and over a 17-year spell there are some wonderful memories of him in a Wednesday shirt… His memory lives on through his son, Gary, who - like I say - I’ve had the pleasure of working with and still knowing now.

“We’ve been out for few coffee mornings to have a chat, and when we worked at West Brom I remember him speaking very highly of this football club - and for me to manage here now, I see his words.

Don Megson, formerly of Sheffield Wednesday, passed away at the age of 86 this week. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“To be here is a manager is truly an honour, and I live through some of the words that he spoke about back then that ring true now.

“It’s a sad loss for the family - a father and a husband - but also a sad loss for the football club and the extended community because he was such a legend. Our condolences go out to the whole Megson family, we’re truly sad and sorry for their loss.”

