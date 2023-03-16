Sheffield Wednesday key man George Byers is braced for some time on the sidelines as the Owls turn the corner into the business end of their title tilt.

The Owls take on fellow promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough on Friday evening, with Darren Moore confirming Byers would sit out the clash with a hamstring issue picked up at Portsmouth last weekend.

And though Moore made clear no timescale had been discussed with regard to how long the midfielder, he did admit concern over the length of the lay-off, which will first of all sit him out of their welcoming of the Trotters.

Any length of absence for Byers will be unwelcome for Wednesday, who face a busy period of difficult matches with a South Yorkshire derby trip to Barnsley to follow on Tuesday.

Injury concern for Owls George Byers who leaved the field injured in the first half Pic Steve Ellis

The 26-year-old has played 29 times across all competitions for Wednesday this season and has played a vital role in the midfield dynamic with Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks.

Moore said: “George has sustained a muscle injury and it’s going to see him not b fit enough for the game tomorrow evening. Next week we’ll assess George further in terms of the extent of the injury and how long, but he won’t be available tomorrow.

“It’s always a concern when it’s a muscular injury and at this stage of the season and there are multiple games on the horizon.

“You don't want to miss anyone, you want bodies back.

