Ian Evatt says that everybody is writing Bolton Wanderers off ahead of their visit to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough.

The Owls play host to the Trotters on Friday evening as they look to extend their long unbeaten run – and potentially their lead at the top of the League One table – by picking up another three points at home.

Bolton’s form has dropped off recently, but they’re still very much in the running for promotion and Evatt has warned that, as good as Wednesday’s form is, his side want to bring their 22-game streak to an end.

The Owls’ last defeat in the third tier was back in October when they were beaten 2-1 by Plymouth Argyle on the road, and they haven’t lost at home since September.

“Massive credit to Darren for what they’ve achieved this season,” Evatt told the media. “Breaking a club record is always fantastic, but with every record it becomes a challenge. And for us that record provides us with an opportunity – an opportunity to go and end it.

“The players have to embrace that. We want to do it. We know it’s going to be as tough as it gets and, again, we’re looking forward to the game. Football sometimes gives you opportunities and this is another opportunity for us.”

He also added that Moore has a ‘brilliant squad’ at his disposal, though admitted that he’s relishing the opportunity to try and beat them.

The Bolton boss went on to say, “This is a team - I believe - who are on the best run in world football at the moment, have broken a club record for undefeated games, are top of our league, playing extremely well with a brilliant squad of players - hugely mature, hugely experienced. So no-one really gives us a prayer.

“But I quite like that and hopefully we can embrace the opportunity to go there and cause an upset.”

