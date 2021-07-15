ANOTHER Sheffield Wednesday friendly announced - here's how you can get a ticket

According to Ossett United’s official website, an Owls XI will make the short trip to West Yorkshire to take on the Northern Premier League side on Tuesday 20 July.

The first team are scheduled to travel to the Midlands to take on Darren Moore’s old club West Bromwich Albion earlier that day, meaning the team could well be made up mainly of youngsters.

It provides another date on a busy preseason schedule for Wednesday, who have already enjoyed run-outs against Celtic, Chester and Alfreton Town.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ossett United will take on a Sheffield Wednesday XI next week.

Barnsley are next up on Saturday, followed by the West Brom / Ossett date on Tuesday, then the visit of Wrexham and a trip to Port Vale.

The season proper starts on August 1 with a Carabao Cup clash with Huddersfield Town. Their first league fixture comes away at Charlton Athletic six days later.

“It is right for us,” Moore said when asked about the busy schedule. “When you get a new management team in, you need time to work and you need the players to strip back from what they have been used to.

“You need to try and implement an identity. I think the only way you get to do that is working with them in training but you want the games really to feel that rhythm come back. I think that is important.

“At the same time, there is always that gradual match minutes you want to build up to.

“The boys went off for their summer break and coming back you need to get two or three games to get going, another two or three games to get into your rhythm and style and you need another two or three games to really tighten up on your real skills and find your real range and quality.

“There is a gradual build up rather than overloading them too quickly. I think you leave yourselves a little bit open if you go out of the blocks too quickly.

“I have always worked, every pre-season, with seven, eight, nine pre-season friendlies because I think it's important."

The Ossett United v Sheffield Wednesday XI match is scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm and tickets are available to buy HERE. The capacity for the fixture is 1,950 spectators.