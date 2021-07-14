Former Reading and Arsenal youngster on Sheffield Wednesday’s list of potential attacking options

Moore hasn’t said exactly how many more new signings he’s keen to bring in following the acquisition of Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo and Jaden Brown, but no doubt he and his recruitment team are working very hard behind the scenes in terms of bolstering his options.

With that in mind, one name that The Star understands has been earmarked as a potential option is former Reading and Arsenal academy youngster, Jayden Onen, who recently became available as a free agent after leaving Reading.

Onen, who only recently turned 20, made his Championship debut for the Royals last season when coming on against Norwich City, but spent most of the campaign on the bench as Veljko Paunovic looked more towards his experienced players for a Premier League promotion push

He did also make an appearance in the FA Cup against Luton Town.

It’s thought that the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers have also shown an interest in the attacking midfielder, and that there could also be potential options for him in the Championship as he weighs up his options on the back of leaving Reading.

At this point in time it remains to be seen whether the Owls potential interest in Onen will go any further, but with the Reading Fc man able to play as both a number 10 as well as a winger, he could be an interesting option for the Owls boss.