‘Not for sale’ - Darren Moore’s strong message to any clubs wanting Sheffield Wednesday’s players

The Owls lost plenty of players in the summer as a number of Wednesday contracts expired, and there have been worries that clubs may come knocking for a number of those who do still have deals at Hillsborough.

Wednesday are believed to have knocked back two offers from Millwall for Josh Windass – who is a man in demand – while they also have the likes of Barry Bannan and Dominic Iorfa who have attracted interest in the past.

But Moore isn’t looking to lose anybody, he says, admitting that he’s told managers that his players are ‘not for sale’ whenever any enquiries have been made.

Speaking to the media after Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Alfreton Town, the Owls boss said. “There’s nothing to shout home about… We’ve just had enquiries, I’ve had managers ring me up, and the answer has been ‘not for sale’. It’s about keeping the squad together – we want to add to them, not let anybody go. We want to add to it.”

Wednesday have already brought in the Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo and Jaden Brown to bolster their first team ranks for the new season, while David Agbontohoma has been snapped up for Lee Bullen’s U23 setup.

SWFC’s preseason has gotten underway with a 3-1 defeat to Celtic as well as a 2-0 win over Chester and 1-0 victory at Alfreton Town, while this weekend will see them make the trip to face Barnsley.