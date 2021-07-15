Former Sheffield Wednesday striker joins Owls legend at ambitious non-league club
Sheffield Wednesday are quickly developing a curious relationship with a non-league club based in Lincolnshire.
Grantham Town FC, a level six club playing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, announced Owls legend Carlton Palmer as their manager back in April and saw goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso move to Hillsborough to join Darren Moore some weeks later.
And now a one-time Wednesday starlet has joined the Palmer revolution.
It’s been 10 years since locally-born Nathan Modest played for the Owls, making four league appearances in 2008 and 2009. Quick with an eye for goal, it didn’t quite come off for him at S6 and he moved on to Sheffield FC after a loan switch at Darlington back in 2011.
He’s been something of a non-league journeyman since and in his last full season belted 20 goals in 22 matches for Bridlington Town.
Modest joins a manager keen to take Grantham up the divisions.