Another Sheffield Wednesday deal imminent after signing arrives in England

The Star reported on Wednesday that Vasquez, who joined Milan earlier this year, was closing in on the finalisation of a loan to join the Owls, though documentation meant that there had been a hold-up in getting things done.
Now it’s understood that the big 25-year-old is all set to complete his switch to S6, and that he has now arrived in England where he will undergo a medical before anything can be wrapped up.
It has been suggested in the Italian media that the deal will be a loan without an option to buy, which would make him the second loan signing so far following Ashley Fletcher’s arrival from Watford last month.
Wednesday have already announced one new signing today following Anthony Musaba’s permanent move from Monaco, and unveiled Bambo Diaby last night after his transfer from Preston North End was finalised.
It’s unlikely that the former Club Guarani will be able to make his debut against Southampton now given the timing of his pending arrival at the club, with Cameron Dawson expected to start against the Saints when the Championship begins on Friday night as things stand.
Musaba and Diaby became the sixth and seveth signings of the summer after Reece James, Juan Delgado, Fletcher, Pol Valentin and Di’Shon Bernard came on board for Xisco’s first season in charge, and he’ll feel that they’re now much better placed to begin their campaign in the second tier than they were when he arrived.