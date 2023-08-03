News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday confirm exciting transfer as Owls making signing number seven

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of exciting young winger, Anthony Musaba, from Monaco.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:36 BST

The Star reported on Wednesday that the Owls had agreed terms with the French outfit with regards to a deal being done that would see him move to Sheffield, and now his arrival has been announced by the club.

They said on their official website, “The Owls have signed Anthony Musaba on a permanent transfer from French giants Monaco for an undisclosed fee... The pacy wideman becomes our seventh capture of the summer window.”

The French club, who paid upwards of €2m for the Dutchman in 2020, said on their official website, “AS Monaco have announced the transfer of 22-year-old right winger Anthony Musaba to Sheffield Wednesday Football Club... AS Monaco wishes him the best of luck for the rest of his career.”