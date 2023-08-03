Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker seals interesting transfer after Owls exit

Sam Durrant, who left Sheffield Wednesday this summer, has found himself a new club in the Republic of Ireland.

Durrant, who is still just 21, spent a year with the Owls after leaving Blackburn Rovers in 2021, but endured a tough time on the injury front and it was decided that it would be best if he sought new opportunities elsewhere when his deal expired.

The young attacker made his debut for Wednesday on the final day of the regular 2022/23 season, coming on late in the 1-0 win over Derby County, and he’ll be hoping to add more senior minutes to his belt now after he made the choice to sign for League of Ireland Premier Division outfit, Dundalk.

Stephen O’Donnell, the Lilywhites’ manager, says that he’s really pleased to get the ex-Owl through the door in County Louth, however he will miss their UEFA Europa League qualifier against Knattspyrnufélag Akureyrar tonight due to ineligibility.

He told the club’s official website, “Sam was here for a couple of days before our European game in Gibraltar recently and he did really well. We wanted to see how the first round in Europe went and when we qualified we wanted to pursue it so we’re delighted to get him in until the end of the season… I think he’s a player that can add to us in attacking areas and he looks sharp.”

Meanwhile, Durran himself said, “I really enjoyed the few days I had here previously. It’s a really good group and I got to know what the club is all about so I can’t wait to get started.

“I like to get on the ball and be creative and I think I can really be an asset to the team. I’ve been keeping fit and I feel fit and sharp so hopefully I can play a part on Sunday.”

