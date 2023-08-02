Sheffield Wednesday closing in on deal for AC Milan goalkeeper - delay explained

A widely-reported transfer loan transfer that would serve to strengthen Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeping department is edging closer to completion, The Star understands, with all parties agreeable on completing a deal.

AC Milan back-up stopper Devis Vasquez is a name that has been heavily linked with a switch to Hillsborough, with reports he would join on a season-long loan deal.

Reports in Italy last week made clear the Colombian goalkeeper - who has spent time in the Los Cafeteros squad but is yet to make his international debut - was of interest to the Owls. It has since been reported that a deal has been agreed.

The Star understands that an outline deal was agreed some days ago and that the deal has been held up in documentation issues to bring the 25-year-old to South Yorkshire.

The club are believed to be navigating these details and are confident that Vasquez will become a Wednesday player.

An imposing six-foot-five, the goalkeeper does not have a huge number of senior appearances under his belt having come through at Paraguayan side Club Guaraní as recently as 2021.

But he clearly did enough to impress Italian giants Milan, who parted with a reported €500k to bring him to Europe in January.

Vasquez will battle it out with existing number one Cameron Dawson after the departure of David Stockdale to York City over the summer, with talented teenager Pierce Charles also thrown into the mix.