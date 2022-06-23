The 22-year-old enjoyed a strong season in League Two last time out and caught the eye of several clubs – including the Owls – but it was Fleetwood Town that won the race as they fought off ‘multiple League One and Championship sides for his signature’ after paying a six-figure sum for the former Charlton Athletic youngster.

Wiredu’s new manager, Scott Brown, said of the midfielder, “Brendan caught our eye early on in the window and we managed to fight off a lot of competition to get him through the door. He was our number one target for an area we felt we needed to strengthen so we are happy to get it over the line.

“It’s a good opportunity for a bright young lad to come in and progress his career at Fleetwood, we can’t wait to see him join up with the squad when everyone is back for pre-season training this week.”

It’s another name off the list of potential Wednesday signings this summer as Darren Moore plans for the 2022/23, however he’s leant towards experience with his signings so far as Will Vaulks came in as the first man to bolster his midfield.

Meanwhile, former Wednesday loanee, Tyreece John-Jules, will also be lining up against the Owls next season after joining Ipswich Town on loan. He made one appearance at Hillsborough in a loan spell blighted by injury.