Despite the Millers being in a league above the Owls next season, it was confirmed this week that their top scorer, Michael Smith, and key defender, Michael Ihiekwe, would be playing in blue and white in 2022/23 after agreeing moves to Hillsborough.

Rotherham confirmed the news to their fans on Wednesday evening, and also issued statements that spoke of their disappointment, though also thanked the duo for their service to the club over the past few years.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Smith

The club has been persistent in its attempts to encourage the player to sign a new deal over the summer months, making a series of contract offers which we believe were befitting of Smith's value to the team, and, whilst we are disappointed to see him move on to pastures new, we would like to thank him for his enormous contribution over the past four-and-a-half years.

Michael Ihiekwe

The defender is another player who was offered improved terms with Rotherham United and has been in discussions with the club throughout the summer, but opts to pursue a new challenge. Whilst we are obviously disappointed that Michael has chosen to decline those offers, we would like to thank him for his service whilst with the club.

Sheffield Wednesday signed two players from Rotherham United on Wednesday. (via @SWFC / Photo by Steve Ellis)