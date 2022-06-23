At 9am on Thursday it was confirmed when Wednesday will take on their various opponents in League One this season in their attempts to climb back into the Championship, and the Owls will be racking up some serious mileage as they travel up and down the country over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.
They’ll begin things at home to Portsmouth and end things on home turf against Derby County, but inbetween those two games they’ve got a healthy spell at home over the Christmas period during which they’ll be hoping to take full advantage and as many points as possible.
If you’re looking for the entire fixture list, we’ve got you covered – every game between July and May is mapped out right here on thestar.co.uk.