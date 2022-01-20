All 13 players Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with this transfer window - and the state of play

And Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a whole host of players already since the month started – some realistic, some not so.

Wednesday’s is a name that attracts attention and so can often be linked to players, such is the nature of football these days.

With one over the line, the club are expected to do more business and will no doubt be paired with a handful of new names as the weeks roll by. But it may not be easy.

Speaking last week ahead of the addition of Jordan Storey on loan from Preston North End, Owls boss Darren Moore gave a little insight into the difficulties being faced by clubs looking to add players in this window.

Wednesday are limited to free transfers and loans as per the terms of their sanction for the late payment of players last year.

Moore said: “Clubs are not allowing them to come, they’re holding on to their players… That’s one of the aspects of it. And what can you do?

“You want them to come, you want to try and bring them in. It’s not just about central defence, there are other areas as well.

“We need cooperation from all areas for it to happen. You have to remember that the other parties who are allowing us to speak to players don’t owe us anything really - they have to look after their own purposes.

From Premier League starlets to MLS-based Scottish internationals, here’s a run-down of the who has been linked and what’s been said on each rumour.

1. Ali Koiki A Northampton Town left-back who is of good age and profile, Koiki was linked with Wednesday, Sunderland and Preston last week amid reports his contract was to end in the summer. But Cobblers boss Jon Brady has poured cold water on such reports, revealing the club have a year's extension option on him. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Stuart Findlay A former Celtic and Newcastle United youngster, centre-half Findlay is out in the US playing for Philadelphia Union and was linked with a host of clubs including Portsmouth. All has gone quiet on this one, for now at least. Photo: Ian Horrocks Photo Sales

3. Josh Sims A 24-year-old free agent who has been tracked by Wednesday for a few years, Sims knows Moore from their time together at Doncaster Rovers. It was revealed late last year that the winger has been suffering from ill-health and that he had seen any move in January only as a 'best-case scenario'. Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA Photo Sales

4. Haydon Roberts A talented Brighton youngster, Roberts is a sought-after left-sided defender. Wednesday are thought to have been leading the race to sign him ahead of stiff competition from the Championship, although reports have circled more recently suggesting the Owls have cooled their interest. One to keep an eye on. Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales