Darren Moore has made no secret of his desire to add more players to an injury-hit squad beyond this week’s signing of Preston North End loanee Jordan Storey.

But when the window slams shut and attention is closed on incomings, Wednesday will have to start looking ahead to the medium-term future of their squad and what comes next in Moore’s Wednesday revolution.

Big name players have already been extended in the reign of the Owls boss, with Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa and Liam Palmer all following Barry Bannan into agreeing new deals in the last year.

Sheffield Wednesday players Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Jack Hunt are all out of contract at the end of the season - though the club can extend their stays.

Two of the more senior youngsters have extended, too, with Alex Hunt and Ciaran Brennan signing on to the club in the last week.

A number of senior figures will see their contracts run out in the summer. But while outside debate surrounds the likes of Chey Dunkley and Massimo Luongo, in the cases of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Jack Hunt, Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino, it is the club that hold all the power.

Wednesday hold a year’s option on each of the deals, meaning they can decide to extend the deal for an extra 12 months if they so wish.

Moore revealed earlier this season that Wednesday had entered into contract negotiations with Paterson but that they had been shelved, going on to suggest the Scotland international was a player he was keen to keep at Hillsborough beyond the terms of his current deal.

“Pato still has this season and next year with us, so contract-wise, he’s still contracted to the football club,” he said.

“He’s been a player we mentioned earlier in the season and he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player. The contract talks have been there but we’re in a position where both club and player agree he’s still contracted to the football club beyond this season.