We've witnessed, over the last few months, something quite remarkable at Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday will be in the Championship next season ... and there have been many points throughout this campaign when that didn’t seem very likely.
Winless, hopeless and an utter shambles under the management of Xisco Munoz, following his arrival in the summer to replace Darren Moore, the Owls have been saved by the emergence of an energetic, fresh-faced new boss in Danny Rohl and somehow they’ve managed to claw their way out of the mire.
A 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light sealed their place in the second tier for next season, with goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass sparking wild scenes in the away end and on the pitch at the final whistle.
The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday writers Joe Crann and Alex Miller offered their take on the day in the North East - watch their video to see what they had to say
