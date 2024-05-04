Watch Sheffield Wednesday's players celebrate with 2,600 Owls fans in Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday completed the great escape on Saturday as they beat Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 4th May 2024, 16:15 BST
Goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass got the job done in Wearside, with the Owls finishing 20th in the Championship and avoiding the drop despite spending just 22 days out of the bottom three over the course of the entire season.

A recent run of five games unbeaten left them with their fate in their own hands heading into the final day, and after extending that run to six games with a momentous victory that left them and their manager, Danny Röhl, full of smiles.

It brought to a climax months of hard work since the German’s arrival at S6, and they enjoyed some wonderful scenes on the pitch in front of their 2,600 travelling fans - even if, for Barry Bannan, they were a bit too far away for his liking. You can check out the celebrations at the top of the page, and his thoughts below:

