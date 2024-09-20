Sheffield Wednesday set-piece problems not just at one end of the pitch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Set-pieces continue to be a talking point at Sheffield Wednesday, as Alan Biggs explains

Conceding from set plays is again the theme of the week at Sheffield Wednesday after an improved display was betrayed by an all-too-familiar failing at Hillsborough last Saturday. But, frankly, I’d be just as concerned about the Owls opponents not conceding from them!

Newly recruited set piece specialist Ben King has a really big and important job on his hands. It was highlighted again last weekend and not only by the almighty, chaotic goalmouth scramble that saw QPR plunder a late, late equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday had 11 corners in that game, among 43 largely unproductive ones this league season, and didn’t look like scoring from any of them. A couple were played short but most were conventional flights into the area that were predictably dealt with.

More variation is required and, considering the technical skill of deliverers like Barry Bannan and Josh Windass, it is surely not beyond the Owls to devise something less obvious.

It’s not a new failing either, having drawn critical comment throughout last season. Manager Danny Rohl’s awareness of it was behind the recent addition of King, who has worked previously at Watford, Coventry, Walsall and Altrincham.

It’s far too early, of course, to point the finger in his direction but there is no mistaking what must be a pressing priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the rest, some positives - not least that Rohl was prepared to tweak system and personnel and gained an improved display as a result. Within that, Shea Charles introduced himself as a classy link player in midfield, comfortable receiving in tight situations and adept at working triangles around him.

Olaf Kobacki put in a vigorous shift on the left side of attack and, individually, all three centre backs in the reverted system had good games.

Having been among many suggesting that switch, I think it’s the way forward - for now. It all needs to count for more but there are signs that it will.