Sheffield Wednesday rebuff approach for defender – future offer may come

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have rebuffed an approach for defender, Pol Valentin, from a UEFA Europa League outfit.

The Star reported earlier in the week that Israeli outfit, Maccabi Tel Aviv, had been keeping tabs on the full back’s progress and were considering making an offer before their transfer window closed this week, however it’s thought that Wednesday shut it down.

Israel’s transfer window closed on September 18th, with Maccabi not managing to sign a right back, meaning that Valentin will certainly be staying where he is for the time being, and Danny Röhl made it very clear that he had no intention of entertaining any offers for the 27-year-old.

“He is part of my squad,” he said when asked about interest in the defender. “We need the competition in the right full back position, and for me there are no question marks.”

Whether the Israeli Premier League outfit come knocking again later in the season remains to be seen given that they didn’t fill the role this time around, and with Valentin entering into the last year of his current deal at Hillsborough the Owls have a decision to make on what happens next.

Valentin is one of only a handful of players to have featured in every Wednesday game across all competitions so far this season, and has even managed to pick up his first goal in the club’s colours as he helped them progress through the rounds in the Carabao Cup.