Sheffield Wednesday boss confirms contract talks - already has a 'clear idea' for next transfer windows
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wednesday have a number of players who are now into the final year of their contract, and Röhl has spoken before about his intention to make sure the club don’t let players they want to keep head too deeply into the final 12 months of their deals - so that’s something that they’re working on rectifying.
The Owls boss explained that he’s been in discussions with Head of Recruitment, Kevin Beadell, and will also hold conversations with chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, in order to plot the way forward - but acknowledged that with some players they will only speak about their respective situations further down the line.
“Of course,” he told The Star. “This is exactly now what we are working on. I had yesterday a talk with Kevin, now we will speak with the chairman about this.
“Which players we want to extend, which players we can extend, which player wants to extend, and then of course you will have some players, maybe where you speak in detail in January, not now, to see how’s the process.”
You can join our Whatsapp channel for all your Wednesday news without the fuss of social media - all you have to do is click this link to get involved
And it’s not just the here and now that he’s thinking about, either, saying that he’s already got plans in place for the next couple of transfer windows.
He went on to say, “Even though the next window is a little bit far away I have a clear idea in my mind what we have to do in the next two windows, but to go into those windows means that we have to be successful, we have to get points, and we have to continue our way.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.