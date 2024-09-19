Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that contract talks are now being worked on following the end of the transfer window.

Wednesday have a number of players who are now into the final year of their contract, and Röhl has spoken before about his intention to make sure the club don’t let players they want to keep head too deeply into the final 12 months of their deals - so that’s something that they’re working on rectifying.

The Owls boss explained that he’s been in discussions with Head of Recruitment, Kevin Beadell, and will also hold conversations with chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, in order to plot the way forward - but acknowledged that with some players they will only speak about their respective situations further down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Of course,” he told The Star. “This is exactly now what we are working on. I had yesterday a talk with Kevin, now we will speak with the chairman about this.

“Which players we want to extend, which players we can extend, which player wants to extend, and then of course you will have some players, maybe where you speak in detail in January, not now, to see how’s the process.”

And it’s not just the here and now that he’s thinking about, either, saying that he’s already got plans in place for the next couple of transfer windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to say, “Even though the next window is a little bit far away I have a clear idea in my mind what we have to do in the next two windows, but to go into those windows means that we have to be successful, we have to get points, and we have to continue our way.”