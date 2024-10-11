Danny Rohl left with something to ponder during Sheffield Wednesday's break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on team selection at Sheffield Wednesday

Not knowing your best team is often labelled a weakness. Sometimes it can be considered a strength. I thought Danny Rohl was getting close to it before the trip to Coventry and if ever there’s a time not to rotate or rest players it’s arguably the last game before an international break.

But the fortnight’s lay off has thrown up lots of selection posers - of exactly the right sort - after the Sheffield Wednesday manager chose to tweak and tinker with five changes last weekend.

Must admit I found his selection a puzzle. Just glad I didn’t comment on it at the time because a brilliant away win left Rohl fully vindicated. It leaves you wondering about his most effective line-up and, more importantly, will have future opponents guessing. Not many would have predicted call-ups for Jamal Lowe, Svante Ingelsson and Djeidi Gassama, scorer of the late first half equaliser. Max Lowe in for Marvin Johnson, didn’t see that one either.

Of course, injuries and other reasons, notably the absences of Liam Palmer and Josh Windass, influenced things to a degree. But all that matters is that Rohl’s shuffling of his pack proves there is a healthy depth to Wednesday’s squad. Also several variations in style and tactics.

Fair to say the Owls haven’t got, in quality terms, the best group in the Championship or potentially one of the best six or ten - at this stage. So it’s vital they find solutions within their resources, which strikingly include being athletic and physically imposing. And within that, it’s possible that Rohl could go the season without having a nailed-on first choice line-up.

Certainly, mercurial talents like Gassama and Anthony Musaba need the stimulus of fighting for a place, just as the team needs them to have an impact when on from the bench. What’s also important is that, regardless of selection, Wednesday have hit a high standard of performance in the last five matches.

The challenge now to maintain that consistency for a run to the top half of the table.