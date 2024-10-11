Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero on 'really frustrating' shock call at new club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cameron Dawson is back between posts and doing well for Rotherham United - but not without having to earn his keep after a surprise call from new manager Steve Evans.

The former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper spread his wings in leaving Hillsborough after 129 appearances for the senior team - and years of development through its youth ranks. He came close to signing for his former Exeter City boss Matt Taylor at Bristol Rovers, but instead climbed aboard a manic summer recruitment push with Evans at Rotherham United.

After years of in-and-out sharing keeper responsibilities with the likes of Kieren Westwood and Joe Wildsmith, then latterly David Stockdale, Devis Vasquez and James Beadle, it was expected that Dawson had been signed to Rotherham to take on a full-time number one role in their League One promotion push.

As it transpired, Dillon Phillips started the campaign between the Millers’ sticks, with Dawson sitting out their first seven league matches. In the first three matches since the ex-Wednesday man was selected, the side have gone unbeaten with two wins and a draw.

“I'm really pleased,” Dawson said. “It wasn't an ideal situation for me before then. I think I just fell on the wrong side of a decision. It happens in football. It felt like a really close call. I've been there before in my career and know what I need to do: that's head down, work hard and be ready to take an opportunity when it comes. It's not new to me.”

Now, with a clash on familiar ground at Peterborough United to come this weekend, Dawson looks well-set for a settled stint with the gloves. Evans has spoken glowingly on the 29-year-old’s approach to the challenge of battling Phillips for pitch time.

"It has been really frustrating, I'll not hide that,” Dawson continued. “I'm desperate to play football. That was part of my decision to come here - to play week in, week out. I'm not someone who will look for too many problems when there aren't any. If I'm completely honest with myself, it maybe took me a couple of weeks early on in pre season just to settle into a new club, a new environment.

"That maybe went against me. I don't feel I did a lot wrong in pre-season. I just fell on the wrong side of a decision, and that happens. From my side, it was important to not look too much into that and be ready for an opportunity when it came."