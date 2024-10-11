Wayne Rooney makes Sheffield Wednesday admission to Roy Keane and Gary Neville

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s opening day hammering of Plymouth Argyle suddenly seems a very long time ago.

Since into the second international break of the season, the Owls have tasted poor form and good, overcoming a difficult run of five games without a win before claiming an impressive seven-point haul from three matches last week.

Their 4-0 win over the Pilgrims set already bubbling expectation to new levels, with late goals from Josh Windass and Michael Smith capping an earlier strike from Jamal Lowe and an own goal for Brendan Galloway. Wednesday dominated, taking a whopping 31 shots to their visitor’s five. The match was Wayne Rooney’s first as manager of Plymouth and attracted widespread headlines of criticism in the national media.

Appearing on high-profile podcast Stick to Football with former internationals Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott this week, Rooney was asked how he’d reacted to the defeat. The former England superstar had spoken in his post-match press conference to explain his frustration at the performance of his players.

With time to reflect, he admitted he should take a degree of blame for his team selection in entering a game that saw Hillsborough rocking with a big curtain-raising atmosphere. With so many new players named in the starting line-up, his suggestion was that the power of S6 got on top of his side.

“Initially I was calm and told them what I felt, that it wasn’t good enough,” he said. “You’re going to lose games, that’s going to happen, but the way we lost the game - we didn’t have enough energy, we didn’t put our tackles in, we weren’t aggressive enough - I told them it wasn’t good enough and I’m not accepting it.

“I messed up a little bit as well on that. I played too many of the new players, the new signings we brought in from Europe. We were playing at Hillsborough, big atmosphere, first game of the season. When we had a team meeting a few days later I said that to the players, that with my team selection I should’ve done it more gradually... It’s my responsibility really. It was a hard day.”