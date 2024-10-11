New £7m charge could suggest Sheffield Wednesday ‘roll over’ from Dejphon Chansiri

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new charge has been lodged with Companies House with regards to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium.

Last month there were three documents that confirmed the satisfying of three previous charges involving New Avenue Projects Limited. This month, however, another satisfaction submission was made on the same day that a new charge of just over £7.3m was made public – which could suggest that rather than any debt being paid off it may be that the loan is actually being rolled over every year and that the previous satisfaction of the charges were just not lodged until last month.

Dr Dan Plumley, Principal Lecturer in Sport Finance at Sheffield Hallam University, explained, “It is always tricky to get a full handle on what is going on without the inside picture, but one possibility here is that the loan has rolled over year to year and the new charge on Companies House (on 1st October 2024) reflects this rollover…

“If this is the case, the debt and the charge on the ground, therefore, still remains and a new charge has been registered for the year to 30 September 2025. There have been notes in the published SWFC accounts over the last four years that suggest similar.

“The next set of club accounts will show if any of the debt has been paid down and of course the debt could be settled at any point. We just won't see that in real time given the way information is filed at Companies House.”

Without any confirmation from the Owls chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, or the club itself, it’s difficult to say for certain the way things are being structured when it comes to the situation with Hillsborough, which may make the next set of accounts interesting reading from a Wednesdayite perspective.