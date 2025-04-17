Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on the Sheffield Wednesday forward who had to bide his time and what it says about Danny Rohl’ continued management

Preaching professional principles must be hard right now … when the turmoil surrounding your club is rightly in the forefront and players’ futures are also up in the air.

For balance, Danny Rohl’s apparent condemnation of a lack of fight in the latest Hillsborough defeat was asking a lot to hit home - when everyone, including those players, suspects the manager is leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Any boss is weakly placed in such circumstances. Nothing seems to stack up and the season can’t end fast enough for all concerned. But a recent throwaway line explained plenty about a crucial side of football we don’t see. And also shed light on the strict criteria by which Rohl has attempted to pull this club up by its bootstraps and succeeded in his part of that.

It was in reference to Charlie McNeill, who made a rare appearance on the bench in last midweek’s 2-2 draw at Blackburn and then came on during the home loss to Oxford.

“Charlie deserved to be - because he’s trained well weeks by weeks,” Rohl volunteered at Ewood Park.

You can look at this in reverse. Was this a pointer to why the 21 year old striker, a free signing from Manchester United last summer, has NOT figured in the Championship beyond a couple of times as substitute? Certainly a pointer to Rohl’s rigid selection policy geared to what he sees during the week.

We’ve all wondered why McNeill all but disappeared after his brace in a 5-1 League Cup win at Grimsby back in August. It wasn’t as if the men in front of him were setting the world alight.

Obviously all coaches are swayed by what they observe in house. But from what you hear, Rohl is a stickler for it. Alan Biggs

The reason appears to be the bit we don’t see. Actually the lot we don’t see - players are training far more often than they are playing.

Obviously all coaches are swayed by what they observe in house. But from what you hear, Rohl is a stickler for it. His tendency to change personnel isn’t only related to tactics and the opposition. You don’t turn up in training, you don’t play, simple as.

I’m not saying McNeill, and others, have fallen short in this regard but I’d hazard a guess he’s taken time to come to terms with what’s expected. Which is fine for a young player. But it’s clear a raising of standards on the training ground has had much to do with converting Wednesday from relegation certainties to a comfortable, albeit currently crumbling, mid-table outfit.

It’s going from there that’s problematic, if not impossible, under the current regime - and why Rohl is almost certainly going from here.

