Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer activity is beginning to kick into gear, it seems.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl is hoping to add players of quality to his squad as they look to kick on for a possible play-off push - after the safety-first haul of 50 points is successfully navigated. The Owls manager has spoken about the desire to add forward players in particular, with a focus placed on ‘big impact’ additions who would come in to improve the first team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One name linked to Wednesday this week is Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham, with reports suggesting a bid had been submitted for the highly-regarded 19-year-old. The Star’s understanding as of Thursday evening is that no formal bid has been lodged by the Owls, however, and the level of their interest in the youngster is at this stage unclear. Other Championship clubs are reported to be interested in the Australian youth international.

Asked on the Waddingham link ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup clash at Coventry City on Saturday, Röhl grinned but made clear he would keep to his policy of not commenting on individual players. He said: “There are a lot of rumours and names at the moment!

“If there are any updates I will give you them, if it is possible, as soon as possible. But I will not make statements on individual players now. You see it in the whole market, there is a lot of activation in the market now, a lot of rumours, every club is linked with some players.

“You see there is really a challenge to get some players and you have to go all-in. Let’s see what we can do, we will try and hopefully we can edit some good players for our squad.”