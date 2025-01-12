Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has explained his thinking in selection after Liam Palmer was among the surprise non-inclusions in Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup trip to Coventry City on Saturday.

The Owls were edged out on penalties after Anthony Musaba’s injury-time leveller again earned the comeback specialists a shot at extra-time. Four changes were made heading into the clash on an evening many expected a turnover in the squad.

Röhl has from time to time used cup competitions to offer minutes to players not often used in Championship action - but warned in his pre-match press conference that he would not give ‘gifts’ to individuals and that every minute played for Sheffield Wednesday must be earned in training and in matches. Palmer, Michael Smith and Pol Valentin were among the fringe players who weren’t named in the matchday squad.

“The situation is that I can only nominate a squad with 20 players and everybody is fit - or nearly everybody,” Röhl told The Star. “I sometimes have to make some hard decisions and in this case it was Liam and Michael.”

Asked what that means going forward for the likes of vice-captain Palmer, who has not stepped onto a field for eight matches since he was substituted at half-time of a 1-1 draw with Preston North End over a month ago, Röhl suggested his focus was on individuals elsewhere in the squad. The long-time injured pair Olaf Kobacki and Michael Ihiekwe came off the bench in the second half to make their first appearances in 82 days and 106 days respectively.

“For me it was more about giving the opportunity to someone like Olaf or Icky, who were both out for a long time after a long, long injury,” he continued. “Then you have to make a decision, it was in front, a decision not to go with three strikers and just one as a sub. For me it was then about giving some players minutes. If some players didn’t get minutes it is not easy but this is where we are.

“I think the team on the pitch gave everything and invested a lot. It was not about this, but we have have to improve. Hopefully we can do this in the next couple of weeks, improve this topic - the final third, the finalisation. When you come as a team so often into good situations and cannot find the finishing it is hard.”