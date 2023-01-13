Sheffield Wednesday fought back from two goals down to secure a fantastic FA Youth Cup victory over Premier League academy, Leicester City.

Goals from Cian Flannery, Bailey Cadamarteri and Rio Shipston were enough to seal a spectacular comeback at Hillsborough to continue an impressive run in the cup.

It wasn’t easy, though, and Wednesday were up against it relatively early after. Despite a strong start, they found themselves behind inside the first 20 minutes – and had to prove their mettle on home turf.

The Owls were bright from kick off, with Joey Phuthi causing problems down the left and the combination of Shipston and Sean Fusire looking strong in the middle. Jarvis Thornton was a nuisance, and it was the hosts that came closest in the early stages – Mackenzie Maltby seeing his drive palmed away by Dillon Addai.

Their pressure counted for nought, though, as Logan Briggs was left with far too much time in the 17th minute, ghosting into the box before firing a shot towards Jack Hall’s near post. It went through a couple of bodies before going in off the crossbar – Wednesday had work to do.

Andy Holdsworth’s side reacted well, getting control of the game again and try to force an equaliser. Tafadzwa Tapudzai was a driving force in the centre of the park, and Flannery whipped numerous crosses into the box.

Despite their pressure, though, they found themselves 2-0 down just before the break. Jahmari Lindsay broke quickly, and Reece Evans had an empty net to tap into. It was unfortunate, but Wednesday were now very much up against it.

Rio Shipston celebrating Sheffield Wednesday's third against Leicester City's U18s. (Harriet Massey - SWFC)

They rallied, though, and made sure they didn’t go into the break with a two-goal deficit – Cadamarteri did well to direct a header goalwards, and Flannery was on hand to poke home on the brink of half time. The Owls were on the ascendency as Gareth Thomas blew the whistle.

Wednesday were down, but certainly not out, and the first half really felt like this was a game they could get back into.

Whatever Holdsworth said in the interval – even if it was ‘more of the same, lads’ – worked. And within moments they were level, Cadamarteri picking up the ball and driving to the edge of the box before rifling one past the outstretched arms of Addai and into the far corner. A tremendous finish, it must be said.

Bailey Cadamarteri got Wednesday level with a fine strike in the second half. (Harriet Massey - SWFC)

They kept their foot on the gas, too. Fusire and Thornton kept up their press, working tirelessly in their central positions, and it was the latter who slipped Shipston through after 55 minutes. Tom Wilson Brown got too close, and when the Owls midfielder went down the ref pointed straight to the spot.

Shipston has never been a player short of confidence, and he wasted no time picking up the ball and putting down on the spot. His shot wasn’t lacking any confidence either, stroking the ball into the bottom corner with the sort arrogance that you see in so many great players.

