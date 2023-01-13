Key details revealed for Sheffield Wednesday’s local derby after two postponements

Sheffield Wednesday may have finally tied down a date and time to face Barnsley in what could be a key League One fixture.

The Owls had been set to take on their South Yorkshire rivals on Saturday 28th of January in their second meeting of the season, but after conversations with the police it was decided that the game would instead take place a day later and at an earlier time.

That fixture, however, was always subject to change should either team progress in the FA Cup, and Wednesday’s shock win over Newcastle United meant that they will now be playing Fleetwood Town in the fourth round on the weekend that has been set aside for the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, after discussions between the involved parties, a date – hopefully for the final time – has been set for the two local rivals to meet.

A statement from the Owls said, “The Owls’ League One visit to Barnsley has been rescheduled for Tuesday 21 March (7:45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The local derby was set to take place on Sunday 29 January but has been moved to accommodate the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup of the same weekend.”

The fixture will fall between a home game against Bolton Wanderers and a trip to Forest Green, and with both teams eyeing promotion out of the Championship this season there is a chance that plenty could be on the line with only nine games left to play afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley got one over on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. (Steve Ellis)

Barnsley won 2-0 at Hillsborough earlier in the season, and Darren Moore’s side will be out to try and get their own back at Oakwell when given the chance.