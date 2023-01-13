Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to send Alex Mighten back from his loan at Hillsborough does not appear to have gone down particularly well.

The Star revealed earlier this week that the 20-year-old would not see out the remainder of the season with the Owls after the decision was taken to cut his time short, with the tricky winger having not quite made the impact in Sheffield that many had hoped he would.

Wednesday’s decision means that Mighten is now stuck without much of a chance of gametime given that he’s played for two clubs already, and Steve Cooper was clearly frustrated that the move didn’t work out for him.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, the Reds boss said “Alex has come back to us and as he's already played for us, he can't play for anyone else now… I have my personal views on that, I think if you bring someone in on loan you commit to it.

"You know I have a passion for young players, and know how important the early stages of when you break into a first-team can be. We very much committed to Alex when he was with us, but I quite openly said to you that I wasn’t giving him enough game time - hence the loan.

“There was a lot of interest in him in the summer, he was a very sought after lad at those sort of levels, so we chose carefully about where he went.”

Cooper went on to say, “Don’t get me wrong, you have to do the business as a player, but we chose carefully over where he went and the staff he went with, thinking that would be a good fit for coming back and trying to push to get into our team. For me, you give that trust to a club and they commit to it.”

Alex Mighten played 15 games for Sheffield Wednesday before being sent back to Nottingham Forest. (Bruce Rollinson)

Mighten played 15 games for the Owls in total during his spell in S6, scoring on two occasions – once in League One and once in the FA Cup. He joined on a season-long loan, but will now have to battle it out in the Premier League.