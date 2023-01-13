Sheffield Wednesday go up against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, but there won’t be any new signings coming in ahead of it.

The Owls have lost Mark McGuinness after his return to Cardiff City, and sent Alex Mighten back to Nottingham Forest, so they’re a couple of bodies shorter than they were a week ago – and many fans had been hoping to see a new face or two coming through the door.

Moore, however, says that they’re taking things steady in the transfer market this month, and thinks that players within his ranks currently need to ‘step up’ into the shoes of McGuinness in the heart of defence.

When asked if they would be looking for a replacement for the 22-year-old centre back, who was back training with the Bluebirds this week, Moore told the media, “It’s possible… We’ve got people here who can deputise and fill in. We’ll have a look in the market if needs be to fill that place, and we’ll look at our injury situation that we’ve got with our central defenders in here.

“But it’s an opportunity, we feel, for one or two in the camp to step up and into his shoes… The only irons in fires for us is preparing for Wycombe Wanderers.”

The registration deadline for new signings to feature is midday the day before the game, so it has effectively been confirmed that there will not be any fresh faces through the door when the Owls make the trip to Adams Park this weekend.

