‘Abusive’ Sheffield Wednesday incident sees Joey Barton handed stadium ban and fine

Joey Barton, the manager of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One counterparts, Bristol Rovers, has been handed a three-match ground ban.

The former Manchester City midfielder admitted to ‘improper’ behaviour after the Owls’ 2-1 win against the Gas last month, and he has now been fined £3,000 on top of the ban that will come into play next season.

It’s been stated that he was abusive towards a match official after being sent off during the game against Wednesday after a decision to disallow a goal from John Marquis that would have served as an equaliser.

An FA statement said: "Joey Barton has been given a three-match ground ban and £3,000 fine for the three misconduct breaches that took place after Bristol Rovers’s game against Sheffield Wednesdsay in League One on Tuesday, April 18.

"The manager admitted that his behaviour after being sent off was improper and that he subsequently used abusive, insulting, and improper words towards a match official in both the tunnel and match officials’ changing room.

"An independent regulatory commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing and its written reasons will be published in due course. The three-match ground ban will apply to first-team competitive fixtures next season."

The ‘ground ban’ means that Barton is forbidden from entering the venue before, during and after a game – and cannot communicate with his staff.

