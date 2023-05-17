Sheffield Wednesday have had to release another statement regarding racist abuse, this time towards Dejphon Chansiri just days after a post about their manager.

It wil come as great disappointment to both the club and the fanbase that, for the second time in a week, they have had to address derogatory comments of a racial nature - with Wednesday saying they were ‘appalled by a repulsive racist message’ about Moore after the defeat to Peterborough United.

Now, two days on, the Owls have been forced to address their fans once again, with Chansiri this time the target. The club say they will also be seeking to identify and ban the perpetrator.

A statement from the club read, “Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was subject to a disgraceful racist comment on a social media platform this week following the Owls’ game at Peterborough United on Friday evening.

“It has since come to light that a similar appalling racist post was made in the direction of our chairman, Dejphon Chansiri.

“This incident is also in the hands of the authorities and the individual responsible will be subject to the same consequences demonstrated within the above statement.

“We are fully conversant with the emotions stirred by football and the immediacy of social media platforms.

“However, when comments cross the line of moral decency and indeed the law, this will not be tolerated.

“We stand together with our chairman, manager and society as a whole in condemning all forms of discrimination and will continue taking every step possible to stamp out this wholly unacceptable behaviour.”