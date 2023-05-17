Clubs across the country have been making announcements this month of who will and won’t be sticking around for the 2023/24 season, and with numerous players out of contract at the end of next month the Owls’ list should make for interesting reading.

For most teams across the divisions that means that their deadline to inform players will be this coming Saturday, the 20th of May, however in the case of Wednesday and the other teams in the play-offs, they will get a bit longer.

According to the English Football League’s rules, “Any club wishing to re-engage a contract player whose contract is due to expire on 30 June must notify him in writing by the third Saturday in May in the final year of his contract whether or not they offer him terms of re engagement specifying (where applicable) such terms.”

The regulations go on to stipulate, “In the event of a club being involved in the end of season play-off… In these circumstances players must be notified of the terms offered within four days of the club’s last such match.”

Wednesday may well be tempted to move quickly once their participation in the play-offs is over – which in all likelihood will be tomorrow night – but if they do lose their tie against Peterborough then they will have until early next week to let their players know.

If they pull off the unthinkable, though, it’ll be four days after Wembley instead.