News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters

Sheffield Wednesday friendly confirmed as teams make plans for 2023/24 preseason

AFC Wakefield have confirmed that they will be playing against Sheffield Wednesday in a preseason friendly towards the end of July.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 17th May 2023, 13:00 BST

The Owls’ 2022/23 season hasn’t come to an end yet, with tomorrow night’s make-or-break game against Peterborough United set to decide whether they’ve played their last game or not, but preliminary plans will already be underway for next season.

Wednesday are likely to go away to a warmer climate once they reconvene after the summer break, with a similar trip to the one to Portugal last season on the cards, but they will also play games on home soil as they prepare for the campaign ahead.

Read More
When Owls, Barnsley and others must tell departing players of contract decision
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Wakefield will play host to an Owls side on July 25th, however it’s a fixture that potentially will feature a Wednesday XI rather than being an official friendly for the senior team.

Last season the fixture featured the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Jay Glover and Jack Hall as well as a number of trialists as they were beaten 2-1, and the likelihood is that it will be a similar situation this time around.

The game is due to take place at Belle Vue with a 7pm kick off, and tickets will be sold on the gate.

Many of Wednesday’s senior plans will only start being finalised once it is official which division they’ll be playing in next season, with decisions regarding the football personnel needing to be made before focus turns to plans for 2023/24’s preseason preparation.

A Sheffield Wednesday XI will play Wakefield AFC in July. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)A Sheffield Wednesday XI will play Wakefield AFC in July. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
A Sheffield Wednesday XI will play Wakefield AFC in July. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

MORE: ‘Appalled’ Wednesday release statement after racial abuse of chairman

Related topics:SheffieldPeterborough UnitedWakefieldPortugal