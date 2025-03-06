Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Barry Bannan has confirmed his contract with the club comes to an end at the end of this season - and spoke frankly on his feelings over his future.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls skipper is into his 10th campaign at Hillsborough and is approaching the tally of 400 appearances for the club. Speaking ahead of what he feels to be a ‘defining’ week in Wednesday’s season, he spoke in relaxed terms about where his future lies despite it coming to an end this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannan has operated under the terms of a one-year deal in the past couple of seasons and speaking to The Star last week reiterated his position that he has never wished to leave the club despite interest from elsewhere in his decade with the club. Now 35, the 27-cap Scotland international placed focus on the here and now with Wednesday entering a do-or-die triple-header that could squeeze them back into the Championship play-off conversation.

“I feel fine about it,” he said. “My job is to play week-in, week-out for this club and to concentrate on the games. I’ve always found that when I’ve been in my last year before, if you go out and do the business out on the pitch then the likelihood is that you’ll get rewarded at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the chairman very well now and you don’t tend to get new contracts during the season, it’s obviously dealt with at the end of the season when the job is done, so I feel fine. A lot of people worry about getting injured or whatever but it’s football. I’ve been around it long enough to know that I just have to concentrate and perform until the end of the season.”

Barry Bannan relaxed about Sheffield Wednesday future

Bannan has four goals and four assists in his 36 matches across all competitions this season. An injury that was initially forecast to keep him out for several weeks is being properly managed and he feels able to play a part in each of the three games coming in quick succession - the third of which is the Steel City derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Aston Villa man has repeatedly stated every intention of staying on board to end his career at S6 and has hinted at potential future in coaching at the club he now calls home. There seems little doubt a fresh deal will be offered but in any eventuality, Bannan is philosophical.

“I’ve been happy with how my season has gone so far but I’d like it to be a little bit better as well,” he continued. “I’ve got 11 games left to push, to try score more goals, more assists, try to get more wins for the football club. Then we will look at it at the end of the season.

“If I get offered a new deal then I’ll sign it, if I don’t then I’m sure I’ll try to find something else.”