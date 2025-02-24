Dutch attacker Anthony Musaba has suffered a second setback on his Sheffield Wednesday injury comeback and will not feature in this week’s home clash with Sunderland.

The 24-year-old has been missing since a 2-2 Hillsborough draw with Bristol City over a month ago. He has played a reduced role in the current campaign but across his 23 league appearances has contributed five assists to draw level with Shea Charles as the Owls’ most prolific facilitator.

Musaba was expected back into contention earlier this month but suffered a setback on what is an undefined muscle injury. There had been a further hope that he would be able to step back in last week but a further bump in the road has again pushed his target recovery date to next weekend’s long trip to Plymouth Argyle.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl spoke in relaxed tones about Musaba’s latest disappointment, suggesting he is still very much expected back in time to play an important role in the club’s last push in the Championship season.

Röhl told The Star: “At first it looked good, he trained on Sunday (after the Coventry game) but he got a small reaction, now he has had two rejections. I hope it is this week, then next week and then before Plymouth he is back. Sometimes at first an issue starts in one part of the body and then maybe with some different movements it goes into another part.

“It is a shame but he is positive and I think he will be available for the end of the season, maybe the last eight or nine games. We are working on it, he is still positive. It is harder of course to have him out of the squad.”

Röhl smiled when revealing a moment his family saw a glimpse of the very best Musaba can offer. The Dutchman’s outing in a Hillsborough win over West Bromwich Albion late last season was one of the most revered individual performances seen by a Wednesday player in recent times.

The Owls boss said: “My kids put on the YouTube and we watched back the game last season, West Brom at home. We won 3-0 and Musa made a lot of good moments and movements. He will come back.”