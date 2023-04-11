News you can trust since 1887
Absence of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru explained as Rio Shipston gets Sheffield Wednesday chance

Young midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was a notable absence from the Sheffield Wednesday squad that jumped back to the top of the League One table on Monday.

By Alex Miller
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

The 22-year-old has found himself in the spotlight in recent weeks for a series of performances that have failed to make an impact – a run that has coincided with a six-match unbeaten run cut to an end by the Owls’ confident 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted last month that he had been underwhelmed with Dele-Bashiru’s recent efforts but the decision to take him out of the squad was enforced rather than one of selection.

The Owls’ midfield options from the bench included Tyreeq Bakinson, who replaced Reece James towards the end of the first half, and 18-year-old Rio Shipston, who tallied his third senior appearance when he replaced skipper Barry Bannan in the final minutes.

Owls Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Pic Steve EllisOwls Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Pic Steve Ellis
Owls Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Pic Steve Ellis

Asked why Dele-Bashiru was an absentee after he came off the bench in the Owls’ draw at Oxford United on Friday, Moore told The Star: “Fis had a bang on his knee this week. We just made the decision to take him out, we didn’t have him involved today.

“At this stage of the season we have to keep an eye on keeping the bodies really so hopefully he’s OK and we’ll take a look at him in the week.”

Alongside James, forward Mallik Wilks was substituted with what sounded like a minor injury concern at half-time. Callum Paterson made a successful second half return from injury while Michael Smith was an inclusion on the bench.

