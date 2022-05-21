Injury-plagued Sheffield Wednesday loanee extends contract with Championship club

But Olamide Shodipo will see his long-held stint with parent club QPR continue after they utilised an option to extend his contract by another year.

The tricky, talented 24-year-old signed for the Owls off the back of a promising season in League One with Oxford United and was a star of Wednesday’s pre-season having joined on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olamide Shodipo suffered a torrid time with injuries during his season-long loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

But he battled injuries throughout his time in South Yorkshire to the extent that he played only 26 minutes of football since the turn of the new year.

Despite those struggles and the switch of the club’s manager with Mark Warburton set to leave this summer, Championship QPR have chosen to trigger his contract extension to make him a Rangers player heading into the 2022/23 season.

In total, the Republic of Ireland youth international played on 21 occasions across all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday, scoring one goal and bagging two assists in a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Harrogate Town.

A short statement by the West London club released on Friday evening read in part: “QPR winger Mide Shodipo will remain in W12 for at least another year after the club exercised an option to extend his contract by 12 months.

“Shodipo, 24, previously signed a three-year deal in 2019 - with the option of a further year weighted in the club's favour.