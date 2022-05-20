In what would be a left-field transfer, it is understood that Argentine Primera División outfit Club Atlético Talleres are readying a potential bid for the 28-year-old, who signed a new contract with the Owls in August that is due to run out in 2023.

The transfer would reunite Windass with his former manager Pedro Caixinha, with whom he shared a brief time at Glasgow Rangers.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is the subject of interest from Argentina, The Star understands.

Talleres finished third last season – one place above Boca Juniors – to qualify for this season’s Copa Libertadores.

It is not known what sort of bid, if any, would tempt Wednesday into selling Windass. Owls boss Darren Moore has often spoken glowingly of the forward, who joined the club from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020 after a successful initial loan stint.

The club have fought off interest in Windass from clubs in the past. A handful of Championship clubs were understood to have been admirers last summer, with Millwall having lodged a bid of around £1m. It is believed Wednesday told suitors the forward was ‘not for sale’.

But this fresh interest comes after a difficult season for Windass, who suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season he struggled to shake off and was able to make only 12 appearances in a stop-start season.

His form was good when he was able to get on the pitch, however, when he bagged four goals and two assists in only 521 minutes of League One football.

Speaking to The Star earlier this week, on the subject of approaches for players, Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri said: “I have not heard anything at the moment – but I don't know what will happen this summer. It depends what interest we get in our players.

“If we get offers for players that we can't refuse and we believe we can replace them, then we will make a decision.”