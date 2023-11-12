‘A place like Hillsborough…’ – Millwall boss reacts to win over Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall’s new manager, Joe Edwards, says that he was pleased with how his side saw out their victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

There wasn’t too much in it in terms of the majority of key stats in a football game, however there was a big difference in the one that mattered – the Lions running out as 4-0 winners at Hillsborough on an afternoon to forget for Danny Röhl and his side.

Wednesday started brightly and created some good chances, however things started going downhill when they conceded the first and their inability to convert their opportunities – in contrast to the visitors – saw them left with nothing at the end of the day.

Edwards, speaking to the media after his first game in charge, was understandably pleased, saying, “The scoreline is really impressive but the performance is the best thing… Coming to a place like Hillsborough, the atmosphere wasn’t surprising. In the first 15 minutes they were on top but we did everything we needed to do to ride it out and fight. We began to grow in the game and we know the first goal can be decisive.

“In terms of philosophy, there’s only so much we can do in three training sessions but we can continue to build on our existing strengths. It’s fantastic to get off the mark with a 4-0 win and a comfortable performance. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my first week at the club.”

He also praised his goalkeeper, Bartosz Bialkowski, who made some big saves in the second half to make sure there was no Owls comeback on the cards.

Speaking afterwards the Millwall boss said, “Bart’s been fantastic in recent games making some big saves and the same again today. Even at the end where, even if one of those goes in, we probably still win the game but we all know what football’s like, we all have high standards and when you’re winning 4-0 you want to hold on to that. To show the levels of focus that he did at the back and pull the saves off, it was great.”