‘A key part’ - Sheffield Wednesday explains appointment of new Owls arrival

New Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that fellow new arrival, Sascha Lense, is a ‘key part’ of his Owls setup.

Röhl’s fellow German was announced as the club’s performance manager this week, becoming his first appointment since taking on the role as Xisco’s successor at Hillsborough.

Having formerly worked at RB Leipzig and and Manchester United, Lense has plenty of experience in top level football, and his qualifications as a psychologist mean that he can bring a different element to the group at Middlewood Road. Röhl is delighted to have him on board.

"I’ve known Sascha for a long time," the Owls boss said. "We met each other in RB Leipzig and we were promoted with Leipzig to the first division and we’re really good friends. We have a good relationship and I trust him.

"He’s a smart guy and understands the dressing room. It’s very important that you have - besides the tactical things - also a guy who is very strong to connect and have a good relationship, to create energy in this group… It was one of the reasons I wanted to have him here and I’m very happy he’s here now.

"It’s an important key to be mentally ready to do the challenge. I know if you’re in a match there’s stress, the stress as a player, this is what we also train… It’s about training in a stressful situation to be ready in the match - a key part is Sascha Lense.

"He has a feeling for the players. Sometimes he knows this player needs a chat, this player needs a push and this is what I expect from him. He’s done it very well in the last few days."

