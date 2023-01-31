A loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday would be a ‘decent move’ for young Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, who ticks some of the boxes of what Darren Moore looks for in a defender.

That’s according to Celtic podcaster and author Hamish Carton, who spoke to The Star to deliver the view from the other end of the potential deal on deadline day.

Wednesday have launched an enquiry over a loan switch for 23-year-old Welsh, who would come in to provide more strength in a well-tuned backline after last week’s addition of Aden Flint.

They have until 11pm to get a deal done.

Celtic's Scottish defender Stephen Welsh reacts during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Celtic in Leverkusen, western Germany, on November 25, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

So, tell us a bit about Stephen Welsh..

He’s a defender who came through the Celtic youth academy.

Few people knew much about him before he was thrown into things during our disastrous 2020/21 season and I remember him making one of his first starts in a derby against Rangers. He did fine and was generally one of the positives in a dire season, without really being outstanding.

Since then he’s played a bit part under Ange Postecoglou. He’s never really let us down but isn’t quite at the level we need to take us forward. He’s now down to fourth choice centre-back and Postecoglou really rates the three in front of him.

What sort of player is he? A ball player? Aerial destroyer?

I wouldn’t say there’s one part of his game that stands out, but he’s not got a real glaring weakness either.

He can play with the ball but his strength would probably be aerial duels. He’s scored a few headed goals for us over the years.

He’s maybe not the quickest on the turn.

What do you make of the Wednesday link? Would a League One loan move be a good step for him now?

It feels like a decent move for him, playing for a team who will dominate more often than not in that league.

He has had interest from the likes of Udinese and Toulouse in recent years so he’s clearly someone who shows up in scouting reports. Serie A seems to be the place for young Scots to go at the moment so that would maybe interest him if there was a move there.

A loan move with an option to buy seems the most likely scenario.

What do you think the chances are of getting a deal done?

It’s hard to know for sure as Postecoglou has tended to bat off interest in Welsh in the past.

We did lose Moritz Jenz a week ago too so are really only down to four proven centre-backs (three if Welsh goes).

But equally, Welsh hasn’t played competitively for us since October. I’d rate it at 50/50 at the moment.

Tell us something we probably don't know about Welsh..

He actually played at right back in his loan spell at Greenock Morton at the start of his career – Welsh’s debut for Celtic saw him play on the right of a back three so he can do that as well.

His debut at Hamilton also arrived on World Palindrome Day - 02/02/2020, when Welsh was 20 years old and born in 2000.

