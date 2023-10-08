There wasn’t much to shout about for either team as Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town played out a 0-0 draw at Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

It was all change for the Owls as Neil Thompson reverted to the club’s old guard by leaving out all but one of Xisco’s summer signings, and they looked pretty solid at S6 as they made sure that kept the Terriers at arm’s length for most of the fixture.

There was a bit of drama at the death though as the visitors had the ball in the net through Kian Harratt, however it was ruled out for a foul on Wednesday goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, who ended up keeping a clean sheet on his return to the side.

You can watch that moment, and plenty of others, in the video below, while our Owls writers discuss the game in the one above.

Meanwhile, here’s what the two managers had to say...

As a side note on the day there was also a warm reception for former Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, who returned to Hillsborough for the first time since the play-off semifinal, and he asked journalists afterwards to pass on his thanks to the Owls faithful. Check out his S6 welcome below:

For the rest of the post-match fallout, we’ve got you covered here:

