News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
4 for defender and 5s elsewhere in ratings from soft Fulham defeat
Drastic Sheffield Wednesday changes as Neil Thompson names Owls XI
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines

A disallowed goal, changes galore and Darren Moore - The fallout from Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

There wasn’t much to shout about for either team as Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town played out a 0-0 draw at Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was all change for the Owls as Neil Thompson reverted to the club’s old guard by leaving out all but one of Xisco’s summer signings, and they looked pretty solid at S6 as they made sure that kept the Terriers at arm’s length for most of the fixture.

There was a bit of drama at the death though as the visitors had the ball in the net through Kian Harratt, however it was ruled out for a foul on Wednesday goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, who ended up keeping a clean sheet on his return to the side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can watch that moment, and plenty of others, in the video below, while our Owls writers discuss the game in the one above.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, here’s what the two managers had to say...

As a side note on the day there was also a warm reception for former Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, who returned to Hillsborough for the first time since the play-off semifinal, and he asked journalists afterwards to pass on his thanks to the Owls faithful. Check out his S6 welcome below:

For the rest of the post-match fallout, we’ve got you covered here:

In-limbo Sheffield Wednesday enjoy a drink with the ex

Darren Moore bemoans ‘soft’ decision as Wednesday hold Huddersfield

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neil Thompson on ‘old guard’ Owls selection - what next boss must do

Wednesday give Reece James update after returning defender limps off

‘Man on a mission’ ‘Won loads’ - Owls ratings after Huddersfield draw

Related topics:Darren MooreHuddersfield Town