‘Man on a mission’ ‘Won loads’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after Huddersfield Town draw - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 with Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, keeping their first clean sheet at home since the final day of last season.
It was the return of Darren Moore to Hillsborough as the Terriers visited S6, Neil Thompson leading the Owls out for the first time since Xisco’s firing earlier in the week - and he made plenty of changes to the side as all but one of the Spaniard’s signings were left out of the starting XI.
In a game of few chances a goalless draw was probably a fair result, and though it didn’t help Wednesday’s league position there was certainly a more positive atmosphere around the place as they finally moved from two points to three.
Here’s how we rated them this afternoon: