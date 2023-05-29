Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley: Amazing pics of Owls fans traveling by coach, car, train and plane
Sheffield Wednesday fans have traveled far and wide to make it to Wembley for the Owls Play-Off Final with Barnsley.
Dozens of Owls fans sent us their pictures of the journey to the capital as their side bids to make it back to the Championship.
Scroll through our gallery for some of the best pictures of supporters on their travels to what they hope will be a celebration on Monday afternoon,
