Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley: Amazing pics of Owls fans traveling by coach, car, train and plane

Sheffield Wednesday fans have traveled far and wide to make it to Wembley for the Owls Play-Off Final with Barnsley.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 29th May 2023, 13:52 BST

Dozens of Owls fans sent us their pictures of the journey to the capital as their side bids to make it back to the Championship.

Scroll through our gallery for some of the best pictures of supporters on their travels to what they hope will be a celebration on Monday afternoon,

‘Stomach’s churning’ - We spoke to nervous Sheffield Wednesday fans on Wembley Way ahead of Play-Off Final

Beers, tears and Tuk Tuk FM: A night in the big smoke with Sheffield Wednesday

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans have made the trip to Wembley by car, coach, train and plane for the Play-Off Finall against Barnsley

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans on their way to Wembley

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans on their way to Wembley

Photo: UGC

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans on their way to Wembley

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans on their way to Wembley

Photo: UGC

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans on their way to Wembley

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans on their way to Wembley

Photo: UGC

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans on their way to Wembley

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans on their way to Wembley

Photo: UGC

