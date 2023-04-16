15 pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans on the road against Burton Albion

News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s poor form continued on Saturday as their automatic promotion hopes tooks another hit after defeat to Burton Albion.

Owls fans once again packed out an away end in League One but they left Staffordshire disappointed with Wednesday losing 3-2 to the side that finished the day in 16th place.

“I said to the players that if you don’t perform, you can’t expect to win, said Owls boss Darren Moore afterwards. “We didn’t perform so how can we expect to win? I don’t care what the stats say we didn’t do our work clean enough today.

“We knew Burton would try and make it into a frenzied game but we didn’t deal with it well enough.”

Take a look at our gallery of Owls fans who made the journey to Burton-on-Trent.

