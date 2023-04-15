Those was the honest opening words of a visibly angry Darren Moore who gave a scathing assessment of his Sheffield Wednesday side’s performance as they left Burton Albion red-faced and without points thanks to a desperately disappointing 3-2 defeat.

A first half Callum Paterson goal and a late Michael Smith penalty were not enough to scratch the itch of defensive lapses that cost the scrambling Owls further ground in a race for automatic promotion that is being dominated by other teams.

“When I look at the overall performance, it did not warrant enough for us to win the game,” Moore said.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

“The facts and figures? I have told them I don’t care if we have 16 chances, seven on target, they only have three shots on target and score three goals. The fact of the matter is that we did not do enough to win the game today.

“You look at areas that simply weren’t good enough and you look at areas in terms of the balance for the next game.

“There are always areas where you can do more and that’s what we have to do.”

Much was made about Wednesday’s squad was built with moments of adversity in mind.

Asked whether his players were showing they were coping with the pressure of the race for promotion, Moore said: “Not today.

“They should be. I can only go back to being a player in this position. You’d rather be a player in this position and enjoying the pressure. You don’t want to be in Burton’s position, bottom of the league and the possibility of relegation.

“I know where the pressure is and this pressure is one to enjoy and embrace and go on with.”

One win in eight leaves the Wednesday fan base not looking up at Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town but rather nervously looking over their should at fourth-placed Barnsley, three points back with a game in hand.

Asked what needs to happen to arrest the fears of supporters who believe the season is falling apart, Moore said: “We can only win games.

“I cannot say anything more – nothing I say is going to heal what is happening now, we have to win games.

“That’s what it is. Sheffield Wednesday have to win games since the day I arrived here and it’s no different now. We have to win games, that’s football.”

