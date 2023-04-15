News you can trust since 1887
“Too easily dealt with” “Bypassed” Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday fall to Burton Albion defeat

Shellshocked in defence, unimaginative going forward, Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by a robust Burton Albion side at the Pirelli Stadium will all around them recorded wins.

By Alex Miller
Published 15th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST

Such is the relentlessness of this automatic promotion battle, a miserable afternoon looks hugely damaging once again.

The ruthless efficiency of a few weeks back has long gone.

Here are our player ratings from Burton.

Beaten from range for Burton’s third. Batted away a dangerous late Burton cross. Had little else to do than pick the ball out of his net.

1. Cameron Dawson - 5

Would have wanted to be more robust in his channel perhaps but was solid enough. Skinned by Carayol early in the second half in a moment that summed-up where Wednesday are at the minute. Moved out wide and carded late on.

2. Liam Palmer - 5

Typically dominant in the air, but he was far too easily dealt with in the immediate build-up to Burton’s second. Will want to sharpen up his decision-making in possession and keep the ball moving more readily. Off late as Wednesday chased an equaliser.

3. Aden Flint - 5

That ruthlessness in defence has been stripped away. Solid enough aside from a couple of sloppy moments and won five headers. Came off with a little hobble on 70 minutes.

4. Akin Famewo - 6

