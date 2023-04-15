Shellshocked in defence, unimaginative going forward, Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by a robust Burton Albion side at the Pirelli Stadium will all around them recorded wins.
Such is the relentlessness of this automatic promotion battle, a miserable afternoon looks hugely damaging once again.
The ruthless efficiency of a few weeks back has long gone.
Here are our player ratings from Burton.
1. Cameron Dawson - 5
Beaten from range for Burton’s third. Batted away a dangerous late Burton cross. Had little else to do than pick the ball out of his net. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Liam Palmer - 5
Would have wanted to be more robust in his channel perhaps but was solid enough. Skinned by Carayol early in the second half in a moment that summed-up where Wednesday are at the minute. Moved out wide and carded late on. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Aden Flint - 5
Typically dominant in the air, but he was far too easily dealt with in the immediate build-up to Burton’s second. Will want to sharpen up his decision-making in possession and keep the ball moving more readily. Off late as Wednesday chased an equaliser. Photo: UGC
4. Akin Famewo - 6
That ruthlessness in defence has been stripped away. Solid enough aside from a couple of sloppy moments and won five headers. Came off with a little hobble on 70 minutes. Photo: Harriet Massey / UGC